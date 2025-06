California aplica aumento en sus salarios mínimos, ¿cuándo entran en vigor los ajustes?

July 1 is fast approaching- and so are local minimum wage hikes across many local cities and counties in California.



City of Los Angeles: $17.87/hr

Pasadena: $18.04/hr

Santa Monica: $17.81/hr

West Hollywood (hotel): $20.22/hr

Unincorporated LA County: $17.81/hr pic.twitter.com/e3kAPkhuoN