Trump arremete nuevamente contra Musk y amenaza con recortar sus subsidios

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Jul 01, 2025, 12:44 AM ET )



Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars… pic.twitter.com/VPadoTBoEt