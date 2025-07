Rayo causó una muerte y 13 heridos: más tragedias climáticas en Nueva Jersey

It's Lightning Safety Awareness Week! ⚡️



Lightning strikes the U.S. 25 million times a year, which sometimes results in death or permanent injury. You are safest indoors or inside a hard-topped enclosed vehicle.



More: https://t.co/X3WOVIE08T



En Español: https://t.co/eVhqXgFgQU pic.twitter.com/jW5ZJUFwDG