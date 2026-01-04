Critics Choice Awards 2026: todos los ganadores de la noche que da inicio a la temporada de premios
La 31ª ceremonia anual de los Critics Choice Awards se celebró este 4 de enero dando inicio a la temporada de premios
Los Critics Choice Awards 2026 marcaron este 4 de enero de 2026 el inicio oficial de la temporada de premios en Hollywood, una antesala clave rumbo a los Oscar 2026 y otros galardones de la industria audiovisual. Considerados como uno de los primeros indicadores de las preferencias tanto de la crítica como de la academia, estos premios organizados por la Critics Choice Association reúnen cada año a más de 600 críticos y periodistas especializados para reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión en el último ciclo.
La ceremonia de este año se celebra en el emblemático Barker Hangar de Santa Monica, California. El evento fue conducido por la comediante Chelsea Handler, quien regresó por cuarta vez consecutiva al escenario como maestra de ceremonias.
Entre los favoritos de la edición 2026 figuraron títulos que acapararon la atención tanto de cinéfilos como de críticos: filmes como “Sinners”, “One Battle After Another”, “Hamnet” y “Frankenstein” lideraron las nominaciones en las principales categorías cinematográficas, mientras que en televisión producciones como “Adolescence” destacaron con múltiples candidaturas y reconocimientos.
Este año, la tradicional entrega no solo celebró lo más destacado de la crítica especializada, sino que también amplió su alcance con nuevas categorías diseñadas para reflejar la diversidad técnica y creativa de la industria —una señal clara de que la temporada de premios 2026 arrancó con fuerza y promete una competencia reñida en los meses por venir
Lista completa de ganadores a los Critics Choice Awards 2026
Mejor Película
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Jay Kelly
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein – (GANADOR)
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons (Ganadora)
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven
- Everett Blunck – The Plague
- Miles Caton – Sinners (GANADOR)
- Cary Christopher – Weapons
- Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family
- Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
- Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl
Mejor Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Mejor Guion Original
- Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Zach Cregger – Weapons
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Will Tracy – Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Mejor Casting y Elenco
- Nina Gold – Hamnet
- Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
- Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
- Francine Maisler – Sinners (GANADORA)
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
Mejor Cinematografía
- Claudio Miranda – F1
- Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
- Łukasz Żal – Hamnet
- Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (GANADOR)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein (GANADORA)
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
- Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good
Mejor Edición
- Kirk Baxter – A House of Dynamite
- Stephen Mirrione – F1
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
- Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor
- Michael P. Shawver – Sinners
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
- Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet
- Lindsay Pugh – Hedda
- Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman
- Ruth E. Carter – Sinners
- Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (GANADORA)
- Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners
- Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine
- Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons
- Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash – (GANADORA)
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman
Mejor Diseño de Dobles de Acción
- Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda – Ballerina
- Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby – F1
- Wade Eastwood – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Brian Machleit – One Battle After Another
- Andy Gill – Sinners
- Giedrius Nagys – Warfare
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Elio
- In Your Dreams
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Película de Comedia
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Eternity
- Friendship
- The Naked Gun – (GANADORA)
- The Phoenician Scheme
- Splitsville
Mejor Película en Lengua Extranjera
- Belén
- It Was Just an Accident
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent – (GANADORA)
- Sirāt
Mejor Canción
- “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1
- “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
- “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good
Mejor Composición
- Hans Zimmer – F1
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Max Richter – Hamnet
- Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Mejor Sonido
- Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John – F1 (GANADORA)
- Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman – Frankenstein
- Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another
- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler – Sinners
- Laia Casanovas – Sirāt
- Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner – Warfare
Mejor Serie de Drama
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Ando
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Patrick Ball – The Pitt
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
- Wood Harris – Forever
- Tom Pelphrey – Task
- Tramell Tillman – Severance – (GANADOR)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Denée Benton – The Gilded Age
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – (GANADORA)
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Studio
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
- Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Rose McIver – Ghosts
- Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (GANADOR)
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (GANADORA)
- Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Adolescence (GANADORA)
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lightning
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor Película hecha para la Televisión
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Deep Cover
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Summer of ’69
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o una Película hecha para la Televisión
- Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence (GANADOR)
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
- Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o una Película hecha para la Televisión
- Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (GANADORA)
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o una Película hecha para la Televisión
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence (GANADOR)
- Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
- Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
- Michael Peña – All Her Fault
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
- Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o una Película hecha para la Televisión
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence (GANADORA)
- Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
- Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
- Julianne Moore – Sirens
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Mejor Serie en Lengua Extranjera
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Red Alert
- Squid Game
- When No One Sees Us
Mejor Serie Animada
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- South Park (GANADORA)
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Mejor Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Hot Ones
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (GANADOR)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor Serie de Variedades
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Marc Maron: Panicked
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special (GANADOR)