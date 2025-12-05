Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ domina con 17 nominaciones

Este viernes 5 de diciembre se conoció la lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2026. La Asociación de Críticos de Cine (CCA) reveló los nominados para la próxima edición de la prestigiosa premiación a través de E! y USA Network y una presentación en streaming.

En esta edición la película que lidera la lista es ‘Sinners’ que cuenta con un total de 17 nominaciones. Esta cinta dirigida por Ryan Coogler y protagonizada por Michael B Jordan estuvo a una nominación de igualar el récord que impuso la película ‘Barbie’ en 2023.

En el segundo lugar de la lista de los más nominados se encuentra One Battle After Another con 14 nominaciones, una cinta dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson y protagonizada por Leonardo Di Caprio.

Igualadas con 11 nominaciones se encuentran las películas Hamnet, de la directora Chloé Zhao, y Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro.

En cuánto a las categorías de televisión, Adolescence encabeza la lista con seis nominaciones. En segundo lugar se encuentra Nobody Wants This , cinco veces nominada.

Con cuatro nominaciones cada una se encuentran All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat y The Pitt , cuatro veces nominadas .

“Nuestros votantes son los críticos y periodistas de entretenimiento que ayudan al público a encontrar lo mejor de lo mejor todos los días, durante todo el año. Sus opiniones colectivas son las más informadas y fiables del sector”, dijo Joey Berlin, director ejecutivo de CCA, en un comunicado.

La 31.ª edición anual de los Critics Choice Awards se transmitirá en vivo por E! el domingo 4 de enero de 2026.

Película

Mejor película

“Bugonia” (Focus Features)

“Frankenstein” (Netflix)

“Hamnet” (Focus Features)

“Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

“Marty Supreme” (A24)

“One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

“Sentimental Value” (Neon)

“Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

“Train Dreams” (Netflix)

“Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Mejor actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent” (Neon)

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24)

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Mejor guion original

Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby” (A24)

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Joven intérprete

Everett Blunck, “The Plague” (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Cary Christopher, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman, “Rental Family” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Nina Ye, “Left-Handed Girl” (Netflix)

Mejor reparto y conjunto

Nina Gold, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Mejor comedia

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” (Focus Features)

“Eternity” (A24)

“Friendship” (A24)

“The Naked Gun” (Paramount)

“The Phoenician Scheme” (Focus Features)

“Splitsville” (Neon)

Película animada

“Arco” (Neon)

“Elio” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“In Your Dreams” (Netflix)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (GKIDS)

“Zootopia 2” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Diseño de Producción (Production Design)

Kasra Farahani and Jille Azis, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Cinematografía (Cinematography)

Claudio Miranda, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Diseño de Vestuario (Costume Design)

Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh, “Hedda” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Edición (Editing)

Kirk Baxter, “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman, “The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Peluquería y Maquillaje (Hair and Makeup)

Flora Moody and John Nolan, “28 Years Later” (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox and Mia Neal, “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat and Jason Collins, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier and Laura Blount, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Sonido (Sound)

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Greg Chapman, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco and David V. Butler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas, “Sirāt” (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff and Richard Spooner, “Warfare” (A24)

Efectos Visuales (Visual Effects)

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price and Keith Dawson, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets and José Granell, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland and Kirstin Hall, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams, “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

Música Original (Score)

Hans Zimmer, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Max Richter, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Canción Original (Song)

“Drive,” Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

“Clothed by the Sun,” Daniel Blumberg, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Train Dreams,” Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Película en Lengua Extranjera (Foreign Language Film)

“Belén” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

“Left-Handed Girl” (Netflix)

“No Other Choice” (Neon)

“The Secret Agent” (Neon)

“Sirāt” (Neon)

Televisión

Serie Dramática (Drama Series)

“Alien: Earth” (FX)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Severance” (Apple TV)

“Task” (HBO Max)

Serie de Comedia (Comedy Series)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Elsbeth” (CBS)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

“The Studio” (Apple TV)

Serie Limitada (Limited Series)

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“Chief of War” (Apple TV)

“Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

“Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

“Dying for Sex” (FX on Hulu)

“The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Película para Televisión (Movie Made for Television)

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

“Deep Cover” (Prime Video)

“The Gorge” (Apple TV)

“Mountainhead” (HBO Max)

“Nonnas” (Netflix)

“Summer of ’69” (Hulu)

Actor en una Serie Dramática (Actor in a Drama Series)

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO Max)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman” (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Actor en una Serie de Comedia (Actor in a Comedy Series)

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside” (Netflix)

David Alan Grier, “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

Danny McBride, “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Alexander Skarsgård, “Murderbot” (Apple TV)

Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión (Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television)

Michael Chernus, “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Michael Shannon, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Actriz en una Serie Dramática (Actress in a Drama Series)

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

Actriz en una Serie de Comedia (Actress in a Comedy Series)

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Rose McIver, “Ghosts” (CBS)

Edi Patterson, “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston, “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión (Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television)

Jessica Biel, “The Better Sister” (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática (Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Wood Harris, “Forever” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, “Task” (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman, “Ghosts” (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez, “The Paper” (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Timothy Simons, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television)

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Wagner Moura, “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Michael Peña, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Mountainhead” (HBO Max)

Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Denée Benton, “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall, “Matlock” (CBS)

Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

Danielle Brooks, “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Justine Lupe, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky, “Ghosts” (CBS)

Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión (Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television)

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin, “Death by Lightning” (Betty Gilpin)

Marin Ireland, “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Julianne Moore, “Sirens” (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Serie Animada (Animated Series)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

“Long Story Short” (Netflix)

“Marvel Zombies” (Disney+)

“South Park” (Comedy Central)

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” (Disney+)

Serie en Lengua Extranjera (Foreign Language Series)

“Acapulco” (Apple TV)

“Last Samurai Standing” (Netflix)

“Mussolini: Son of the Century” (MUBI)

“Red Alert” (Paramount+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“When No One Sees Us” (HBO Max)

Programa de Entrevistas (Talk Show)

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Especial de Comedia (Comedy Special)

“Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life” (HBO Max)

“Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian” (HBO Max)

“Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: Panicked” (HBO Max)

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem” (Netflix)

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” (NBC)

Serie de Variedades (Variety Series)