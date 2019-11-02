Telrite Holdings Announces Significant Updates to H2O Wireless and Pure TalkUSA Data Plans

Customers Receive Greater Value – Brands Advance Competitive Foothold in the MVNO Space

COVINGTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telrite Holdings, Inc. today announces updates to plans for its H2O Wireless and Pure TalkUSA brands, offering customers as much as triple data in current plans. Telrite’s portfolio of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) companies support a broad spectrum of customers often underserved by other providers.

“We are passionate about providing affordable wireless service to customers not well served by other providers,” said William Curry, Chief Strategy Officer at Telrite Holdings, Inc. “We’re excited to see so many customers moving from larger wireless providers to the quality of service and affordable prices that we can provide with our H2O Wireless and Pure Talk brands.”

H2O Wireless, acquired by Telrite in January 2019, is popular with customers who benefit from the provider’s unlimited calling to 50 countries and broad distribution. In addition to this competitive offering, plan updates for H2O Wireless offer customers increases in data. Customers can purchase H2O Wireless at Best Buy, Target and thousands of indirect retail locations nationwide:

$20 – plan will double to 1GB

$30 – plan will increase to 5GB

$40 – plan will increase to 10GB

$50 – plan will increase to 15GB

$60 – plan will increase to “Unlimited*” with Hotspot included



*30 GB cap

Pure TalkUSA, a brand that appeals to budget conscious consumers who prefer no-contract phone service, including senior citizens and those in more rural regions of the country, is endorsed by Dave Ramsey, Sean Hannity and the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC), and is available online at PureTalkUSA.com. Pure Talk USA customers will benefit from significant data plan updates including:

$20 – plan will double to 1GB

$25 – plan will triple to 3GB

$30 – plan will increase to 5GB

$35 – plan will increase to 8GB

$45 – plan will increase to 15GB

$55 – Remains “Unlimited*”



*22GB cap

About Telrite Holdings, Inc.

Telrite Holdings, Inc. is a telecom provider offering service to a broad spectrum of customers with specific needs. The company reaches those who are often underserved by other providers through a portfolio of companies:

Pure TalkUSA – offers no-contract wireless and U.S.-based customer service, with a focus on budget conscious consumers

Telrite Corporation – provides local and long distance service across country

Life Wireless – provides government-subsidized mobile phone service for qualifying low-income consumers through the Federal Lifeline program.

Locus/H20 Wireless – offers no-contract wireless services for every need and budget on the nation’s largest and most reliable GSM networks

Learn more at www.telrite.com.

Contacts

Telrite Media Contact:

Jennifer Jezyk



844-633-4259



media.inquiries@lifewireless.com