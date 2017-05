BuenosDíasNYC: Semana de ferias de arte de primavera

Marlborough Gallery is featuring renowned Cuban painter #TomásSánchez at @tefaf_art_fair from May 4-8, 2017 at Stand 58. | "Thought-Cloud", 2017, acrylic on canvas, 78 x 98 in. #TEFAF #TEFAFNY

A post shared by Marlborough Gallery (@marlboroughgallery) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:43am PDT