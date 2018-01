Marcha nacional de mujeres propone cambiar rechazo a Trump por más poder en las urnas

Share this artwork by @gaylekabaker if you’re ready to flex your superpower and win in 2018! Help us reach our goal of getting 1 million people to register to vote this year: text P2P to RTVOTE (788-683) to make sure you’re registered! #PowerToThePolls #TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/TsoUilJPU3

— Women's March (@womensmarch) January 19, 2018