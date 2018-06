Entregan petición formal a ICE para que libere a inmigrante ecuatoriano

VIDEO: Sandra Chica, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, calls on rogue @ICEGov to immediately free her husband as she submits an application for a stay w/ @LegalAidNYC, @cmenchaca, and our members.

Sign petition to demand ICE #FreePablo! https://t.co/fAGDLl7rvA pic.twitter.com/QWkyoOXQBo

— Make the Road NY (@MaketheRoadNY) June 8, 2018