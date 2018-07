Juez propina nuevo golpe a Trump en demanda por violación a la Constitución

#BREAKING: Judge allows our #emoluments case to proceed.

We are one step closer to stopping President Trump from violating the Constitution’s original anti-corruption provisions.

Stay tuned—more to come.

Thanks to AG @BrianFrosh and co-counsel @CREWcrew. pic.twitter.com/LS474xr2vN

— AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) July 25, 2018