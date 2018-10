Atrapan al sujeto de alta peligrosidad que disparó a policías de NY

UPDATE: The individual, who shot at police in Ellenville, NY on 9/28 and WANTED for an armed robbery this am in #BayRidge #Brooklyn. Has been apprehended without incident. Great job by all involved @NYPDBklynSouth #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/Vx0nThEgVF

— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 1, 2018