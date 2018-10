Abogado prestigioso y polista es la última víctima de avioneta caída en Long Island

View this post on Instagram

It is with a heavy heart that the World Series of Polo reports the Hamptons airplane crash death of one of its NY team city players, Richard Terbrusch, over the weekend. Our hearts go out to his family. ♥️🐎♥️ #polofamily #polo #worldseriesofpolo #hamptons #news #polonews #Ocala #sports #equestriansports #poloevents #horsecapitaloftheworld 📸: Alex Pacheco – b/w edits: WSOP Richard Terbrusch (far right #1) Copyright: 7chukkerpolo.com www.worldseriesofpolo.com Richard was scheduled to play in our Dec 27-30 Ocala World Series of Polo event on behalf of New York.