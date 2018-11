Llegada de Amazon a Queens genera primera pelea de Ocasio-Cortez con Cuomo y De Blasio

Queens City Councilman @JimmyVanBramer and State Senator @SenGianaris have come out against HQ2 deal:

“The burden should be… on Amazon to prove it would be a responsible corporate neighbor.”

Both announced they will stop accepting real estate developer money last month. https://t.co/XOld5WUDMX

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 13, 2018