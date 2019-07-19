“Undone” es uno de los lanzamientos estelares de Amazon Prime Video para este otoño

View this post on Instagram

Official poster for the new adult animated series #Undone only on @amazonprimevideo starring yours truly, created and produced by the insane minds that brought you @bojackhorseman along with these talented motherfuckers: @hiskohulsing #katepurdy #raphaelbobwaksberg @goconstance #bobodenkirk @angeliquecabral @siddhu.boy @daveeddiggs @dontworryitssheila @jeannetripplehorn #johncorbett @kevinwbigley @eltexmex @tylerposey58 @nick_ferreiro @norahoppener @minnowmountain and so many more. This show is a masterpiece, the first of its kind, an intense process of live-action-turned-rotoscope animation projected onto thousands of oil paintings. This is a tale of loss and redemption, spirituality, family, and one woman’s journey through the cosmos reckoning with her the ability to understand it all (and it’s funny as hell). It has been a labor of love and I hope it tears you apart at the seams. #Undone