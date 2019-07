Becky G será una de las estrellas en documental de Nat Geo

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who supported me from their homes last night. It means more than you know. I see you guys. 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 Proud to be me and proud to do what I do. Now more than ever. Thank you @amazonmusic for putting on such a great event. It was amazing sharing the stage with such diverse and incredibly talented women like @dualipa @taylorswift @sza! ❤️ You can watch our show again now on @amazonprimevideo! #PrimeDay https://amzn.to/2ZPK4nu