Los médicos quieren “liberar” a esta bebé del sufrimiento; sus padres no quieren que le quiten el respirador

URGENT: Tinslee Lewis is scheduled to die TOMORROW as @CookChildrens will pull the plug on the 9-month-old against her mother's will.

CALL Cook Children's now and ask to speak to Stan Davis: 682-885-4000

Don't let Baby Tinslee become another victim of the 10-Day Rule.#ProLife

