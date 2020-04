Famosos se unen para ayudar a los otros héroes de esta pandemia: los trabajadores agrícolas

View this post on Instagram

The Latino community needs better access to COVID-19 information in Spanish. They need to visit//lulac.org/ayudaenespanol. In partnership with @lulac and @hornitostequila I’m helping raise awareness about this Spanish information resource. Now, it’s your turn @jaimecamil and @jencarlosmusic Post your #AyudaEnEspanol sign for everyone who needs it.