Muere la perra de Lewis Hamilton y el piloto le dedica unas emotivas palabras

Dicen que el perro es el mejor amigo del hombre y para muchos no son solamente una mascota sino otro miembro de la familia y siempre será difícil aceptar su partida.
Este viernes, Lewis Hamilton, actual campeón de la Formula 1, dio a conocer en su cuenta de instagram que su perrita bulldog llamada Coco perdió la vida y le dedicó un emotivo mensaje.
Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in, we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was no use. She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her. Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive, she went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy loving dog she was. On her last day, we shared a special moment playing together which I will never forget. I will miss her snoring and how happy she was always to see me. She was only 6, healthy and happy. Naturally, my heart is broken but i hope she’s in a better place with my Aunty Diane. Wanted to share with you and thank those of you who loved and cared for her. #coco #restinpeace
“Anoche, alrededor de las 9 p.m., mi hermosa niña Coco murió en casa con la familia a su lado. Su pequeño corazón cedió, creemos que fue un ataque al corazón. Traté de revivirla pero fue inútil. Había tenido el mejor día, más feliz de lo que la había visto en mucho tiempo. Era una perra tan especial, nació con tantos problemas y me siento muy afortunada de haberla adoptado. Su criador dijo que iba a tener que dormirla, ya que no sería capaz de sobrevivir, pasó por muchas cosas para convertirse en el perro hinchable y perezoso que era. En su último día, compartimos un momento especial jugando juntos que nunca olvidaré. Extrañaré sus ronquidos y lo feliz que siempre estuvo de verme. Tenía solo 6 años, sana y feliz. Naturalmente, mi corazón está roto, pero espero que esté en un lugar mejor con mi tía Diane. Quería compartir con ustedes y agradecer a quienes la amaron y la cuidaron”, escribió el piloto británico.
