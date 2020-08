Donald Trump insistió en vender a Puerto Rico por ser una isla “sucia” y “pobre”; Joe Biden responde

Fmr. DHS official Miles Taylor discusses when Pres. Trump wanted to swap Puerto Rico for Greenland

Fmr. DHS official Miles Taylor discusses when Pres. Trump said he wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland:"The fact that the President of the US wanted to take a US territory of Americans and swap it for a foreign country is beyond galling.""I did not take it as a joke."https://on.msnbc.com/2Fuuj07

Posted by MSNBC on Wednesday, August 19, 2020