Hombre en Michigan come 41 tacos en una hora y se mantiene sin subir de peso

View this post on Instagram

I am at Maa's Diner talking on their MASSIVE #HogPlate #Challenge. This "meal" can easily feed a family and they would have #leftovers. Is it even possible for 1 human to eat this much in a day? … But, in this case I only get 1 hour. I hope you enjoy the video,link in my profile, and I'll see you at the next challenge. #foodchallenge #manvsfood #maasdiner #markgdd #diner #garbageplate #carbs #meat #macaronnisalad #hamburger #WesternNewYorkFoodChallengeTour #nyfood #fairportny