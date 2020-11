Salma Hayek, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi y más famosos reaccionan a la confirmación de Joe Biden presidente

View this post on Instagram

Oye @realdonaldtrump: You’re fired! @joebiden is the 46th President of the United States! 💙💙💙 No more tantrums, No more misogyny, No more reckless tweets, No more underplaying Covid-19, No more prasing dictators, No more racist statements, No more Access Hollywood tapes, No more grabbing them by the p*ssy, No more wanting to inject Clorox in the veins, No more bigotry, No more bullying, No more alternative facts, No more embracing white supremacists, No more Build The Wall, No more go back to your country, No more embarrassment, No more COVFEFE…it’s time to #MakeAmericaNormalAgain THANK GOD! #BidenHarris 💙💙💙