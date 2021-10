Arrestan a hombre acusado de vandalizar la estatua de George Floyd en Union Square con pintura a principios de octubre

#GeorgeFloyd desperately said “please, I can’t breathe” with a police officer’s knee on his throat as bystanders pleaded to release him.



Any true American would be appalled at government abuse of power. If all lives matter, then Black lives have to matterpic.twitter.com/Zdnk5IuNG7— Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) May 26, 2020