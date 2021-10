“Si alguien muere culpen al alcalde”: Nueva York en emergencia con 26 cuarteles de bomberos cerrados por falta de personal ante vacunación COVID obligatoria

🚨As of 7:30am this morning, 26 @FDNY companies are closed including 5 in my district due to @NYCMayor locking out unvaccinated firefighters.



If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates. I hope this fool fixes it ASAP!— Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) October 30, 2021