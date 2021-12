Florida reportó más de 29,000 casos de COVID-19 en un día

12/28/2021: Florida via CDC reported 29,059 additional COVID-19 cases



Cases increased by 171% per week (time to double 4.9 days)



Daily Case Peaks (7-day avg)

– for Delta: 21,641 in Aug 2021

– for Omicron: 25,655 and ⬆️



NOTE: No report from ~3% of hospitals since 12/21



