Unión Europea y el G7 prepara nuevas sanciones contra Rusia si no detiene la guerra en Ucrania

Our strong cooperation has pulled together an ever-growing number of countries, that apply identical or similar sanctions.



Our G7 partners 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇯🇵 and countries like 🇳🇴🇨🇭🇰🇷



Over 40 countries have now partially or completely aligned with our sanctions.@ABlinken pic.twitter.com/7lSqcEoBef