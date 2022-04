Desde un lujoso Mercedes Benz pistolero mató a joven latino a plena luz en Nueva York

🚨WANTED🚨For a Homicide in the vicinity of E 174 St & Clay Ave #Bronx @NYPD44pct on 4/23/22@ 7:39P.M Individuals in the car discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the victim in the chest.💰Reward up to $3500 Recognize that car?📱Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/xVGKlXyccY