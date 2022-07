Embajador de Corea del Norte en Rusia presenta documento de reconocimiento de la “República Popular de Donetsk”

⚠ It is reported that the DPRK ambassador to Moscow, Sin Hong Chol, handed the so-called DPR ambassador to Russian, Olga Makeeva, a document of Pyongyang's recognition of independence of this quasi-state entity



