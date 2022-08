Suben a dos las mujeres muertas en volcamiento de Megabus en ruta de Nueva York a Filadelfia

.@NJSP says 2 ppl have now died after the driver of Megabus lost control, crashed and overturned on the NJ Turnpike.



-59 yo Cheryl Johnson died on scene

-66yo Cecilia Kiyanitza later died at the hospital

-16 others injured@CBSPhilly



📸: @GaryLFortner pic.twitter.com/6KqNPrTVcc