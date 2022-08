Hombre de Oregon ganó premio de lotería pero sus perros se comieron el ticket ganador

🐶 This winner story deserves a round of a-paws. A couple in Salem are celebrating an $8 win after their two Alaskan Klee Kias ate their Scratch-it. Our team was able to piece most of the ticket back together and confirm the $8 win. 🙌 Full story: https://t.co/t5Lfj9YBzP pic.twitter.com/VDvheRkJP6