Uruguayo Edinson Cavani se convierte en el ‘único’ objetivo del Villarreal tras fichar a Gio Lo Celso

Gio Lo Celso to Villarreal, done deal and here we go! Full agreement with Tottenham, Lo Celso will join on loan and NO buy option included 🚨🟡 #Villarreal



Been told Spurs can interrupt loan in January in case they’ve a bid for permanent move. Of course, always up to the player. pic.twitter.com/07lIFZF2hS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022