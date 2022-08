Perseverance halla rocas que podrían ser clave para determinar si hubo vida en Marte

Call them the “dusty dozen.” I’ve now got 12 rock core samples on board, collected while #SamplingMars at these different sites around Jezero Crater. Learn more about all my samples, and keep track of the ones still to come: https://t.co/SuSfqejyOZ pic.twitter.com/5VoaJjj3Xh— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) August 5, 2022