Amargo Thanksgiving para familia de tres mujeres asesinadas por el “nieto favorito” en Nueva York

The 69 Pct Det. Squad is endeavoring to locate the following missing, Burrell, Jabari. He was last seen leaving his residence at 616 E 103 St on 5/19/22 at approx 1500 hours.



If you have any info on the missing person, please call the Det. Squad at718-257-6306 or 718-287-3239 pic.twitter.com/aVadLQhSj8— NYPD 69th Precinct (@NYPD69Pct) May 25, 2022