Ucrania asegura haber matado hasta 400 soldaros rusos en un solo ataque en una base militar

🚨 Armed Forces of #Ukraine struck a large Russian base in #Makeevka in occupied #Donetsk, reporting that up to 400 Russian soldiers have been killed and another 300 injured.#HIMARS or #M270. #Russian #Ukraine #War #Videos #latest #NewYear #videos #XRepo #XRP #XiaoZhan #Xbox pic.twitter.com/7b6hkBxVcM