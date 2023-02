Dan paliza a anciano latino de 90 años dueño de tienda de dulces: nadie a salvo en Nueva York

🍬🍭 A 90-year-old owner of beloved NYC Ray's Candy is the victim of a bloody beatdown outside his store. https://t.co/zOalGyP2p2



🍎 See this and more on all Daily News products 📰💻✉️📱🔉 https://t.co/Ye4YKU2vUn pic.twitter.com/uWggK2W1nG