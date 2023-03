Anciano mató a su ex novia en casa y después se entregó a la policía: violencia doméstica en Nueva York

A 71-year-old man fatally stabbed his 58-year-old ex-girlfriend at the apartment they shared in East Flatbush early Monday.

He waited several hours then went to the NYPD’s 67th precinct stationhouse and told police what he had done.https://t.co/NZ6MdLLWON— Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) March 14, 2023