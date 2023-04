Robaron $5,000 dólares en productos Apple en tienda Target de Queens, Nueva York: una mujer y un hombre

🚨WANTED🚨FOR GRAND LARCENY – The 110 Det. Sqd is endeavoring to locate & identify the pictured ⬇️ subjects wanted for Grand Larceny at Target in the vicinity of 88 St & Queens Blvd, within the confines of the 110 PCT. On 3/23/23 at approx. 8:10PM, the pictured subjects did take pic.twitter.com/2xumEvZYTA— NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) April 1, 2023