Nuevo ataque de tiburón a un pescador sacude a Florida

Attacked by a bull shark. Jose Abreu told @wsvn in Miami he was spearfishing in the Keys on July 15th when a shark bit his shoulder, chest, and right leg. Luckily, his friend jumped in to help and shoved a spear in the shark's mouth. @fox35orlando https://t.co/SoTGdk5Tob pic.twitter.com/1fxO36t3o1