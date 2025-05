Julio César Chávez cree que Canelo Álvarez noqueará a Terence Crawford

“Crawford is going for the money and Canelo is going to knock him out!”- Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.



– Chavez Sr says Crawford has no business fighting Canelo



🔗: https://t.co/mbTKXZOw9H#GarciaRomero, May 2nd AND #CaneloScull, May 3rd | Pick one or go ALL IN for a discounted… pic.twitter.com/eq2TjWgoxj