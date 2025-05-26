American Music Awards 2025: Lista completa de ganadores
La cantante Billie Eilish se llevó varios galardones en los American Music Awards incluyendo categorías como Artista del Año, Álbum del Año y Canción del Año
Este lunes 26 de mayo se celebró la edición 51 de los American Music Awards en el Fontainebleau Las Vegas. El evento fue conducido por la cantante y actriz Jennifer López, quien además ofreció una controversial presentación, y decenas de artistas asistieron a la premiación que reconoce lo mejor de la música durante el último año.
La cantante Billie Eilish se llevó a casa siete galardones, triunfando en categorías como Artista del Año, Álbum del Año y Canción del Año. El cantante Bruno Mars se llevó tres galardones, dos de los cuales por su colaboración con Lady Gaga en “Die With a Smile”. El tema ganó en las categorías Colaboración del Año y Video Musical Favorito. Bruno Mars ganó como Artista Pop Masculino.
El rapero Kendrick Lamar era uno de los más nominados de la noche, con un total de 10 menciones. Sin embargo, se llevó solo un galardon en la categoría ‘Canción Favorita de Hip Hop por su canción “Not Like Us”.
En cuánto a los artistas latinos, el puertorriqueño Bad Bunny se llevó el premio como Artista Latino Masculino Favorito y Álbum Latino Favorito por ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’. Becky G ganó como Artista Latina Femenina Favorita, Shakira se llevó el galardón en la categoría Canción Latina Favorita por ‘Soltera y Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda ganó en la categoría Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito.
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Nuevo Artista del Año
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams (GANADORA)
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Álbum del Año (nueva categoría)
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft (GANADORA)
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción del Año
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather” (GANADORA)
- Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Hozier, “Too Sweet”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Colaboración del Año
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile” (GANADOR)
- Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Canción Social del Año (nueva categoría)
- Chappell Roan, “HOT TO GO!”
- Djo, “End of Beginning”
- Doechii, “Anxiety” (GANADORA)
- Lola Young, “Messy”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Artista de Gira Favorito
- Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Video Musical Favorito
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile” (GANADORES)
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Artista Pop Masculino Favorito
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars (GANADOR)
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Artista Pop Femenina Favorita
- Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Álbum Pop Favorito
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft (GANADORA)
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción Pop Favorita
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather” (GANADORA)
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Artista Country Masculino Favorito
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone (GANADORA)
- Shaboozey
Artista Country Femenina Favorita
- Beyoncé (GANADORA)
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Dúo o Grupo Country Favorito
- Dan + Shay (GANADORES)
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Álbum Country Favorito
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter (GANADORA)
- Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Canción Country Favorita
- Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road”
- Luke Combs, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help” (GANADORES)
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Artista de Hip-Hop Masculino Favorito
- Drake
- Eminem (GANADOR)
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Artista de Hip-Hop Femenina Favorita
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion (GANADORA)
- Sexyy Red
Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop
- Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) (GANADOR)
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
- Gunna, one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Canción Favorita de Hip-Hop
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
- GloRilla, “TGIF”
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” (GANADOR)
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
Artista Masculino de R&B Favorito
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd (GANADOR)
- Usher
Artista Femenina de R&B Favorita
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA (GANADORA)
- Tyla
Álbum Favorito de R&B
- Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow (GANADOR)
Canción Favorita de R&B
- Chris Brown, “Residuals”
- Muni Long, “Made for Me”
- SZA, “Saturn” (GANADORA)
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
- Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Artista Latino Masculino Favorito
- Bad Bunny (GANADOR)
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Artista Latina Femenina Favorita
- Becky G (GANADORA)
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (GANADOR)
Álbum Latino Favorito
- Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (GANADOR)
- Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P, INCÓMODO
Canción Latina Favorita
- Bad Bunny, “DtMF”
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
- KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
- Shakira, “Soltera” (GANADORA)
Artista de Rock Favorito
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots (GANADOR)
- Zach Bryan
Álbum de Rock Favorito
- Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
- The Marías, Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots, Clancy (GANADOR)
- Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Canción de Rock Favorita
- Green Day, “Dilemma”
- Hozier, “Too Sweet”
- Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine” (GANADOR)
- Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
- Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”
Artista Dance/Electrónico Favorito
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga (GANADORA)
- Marshmello
Banda Sonora Favorita
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (GANADOR)
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack — Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Artista de Afrobeats Favorito
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla (GANADORA)
- Wizkid
Artista de K-Pop Favorito
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM (GANADOR)
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids
