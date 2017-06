Demanda millonaria contra MTA por descarrilamiento del tren A

Derailment at the A train line this morning, leave 30 injuries and hundred of straphangers trying to go to work during rush hour in Harlem. Photo @marielalombard @eldiariony #mta #nyc #photooftheday #nuevayork #photooftheweek #harlem

A post shared by El Diario Nueva York (@eldiariony) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:33am PDT