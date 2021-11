No son niños, “son criminales”: adolescente de 14 años baleó a conductor del Metro de Nueva York

🚨WANTED for AN ASSAULT PATTERN: Have you seen them? In two separate incidents on 11/3 and 11/8, these individuals shot a 73-year-old male and 37-year-old male in the face with a BB gun in the Bronx. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kv3P1TRTsH— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 18, 2021