Hispano de California es condenado a 24 años de prisión por incendio que mató 12 cóndores

You mean this wild fire was created by man, not climate change?! NO WAYhttps://t.co/uuV2pDNBvP



Ivan Gomez found guilty of arson in the 125,000-acre Dolan fire near Big Sur and cruelty to animals for killing multiple condors, prosecutors said.— ❤ 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 (@SWalbek) April 8, 2022