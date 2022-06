Hombre que se hizo pasar por agente federal ante casi 10,000 seguidores de TikTok es condenado a 6 años de prisión

Andy Vermaut shares:Man who pretended to be a Federal agent to over 10,000 TikTok followers sentenced to 6 years in prison: For eight months, Reyel Devon Simmons pretended to be a Department of Homeland Security agent to a fanbase of nearly… https://t.co/5k6bpbUKY2 Thank you. pic.twitter.com/hchhurUlQS