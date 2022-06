Real Madrid cierra la renovación de Vinicius Jr. con un considerable aumento de salario

Real Madrid update. Vinícius Júnior will sign new deal until 2027 in the next days – one more season than expected. ⚪️🇧🇷 #Vinicius



Florentino Pérez personally wanted to change it to five year deal, and no longer until 2026 to avoid future problems.



Vinícius has accepted. 2️⃣7️⃣🤝 pic.twitter.com/Iyz0ag6Db4