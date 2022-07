Triple tragedia latina: hermanos y amiga mueren en aparatoso choque en Nueva York; una de ellas preparaba su fiesta “Sweet 16”

Her Sweet 16 party was scheduled for next week.

Broken family speaks after Staten Island teen siblings killed in speeding Mustang crash



Fernanda Gil, 16, and Jesie Gil, 15, were in the Ford speeding down Hylan Blvd. They were their parents’ only children.https://t.co/MEhmZhqH7L— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 11, 2022