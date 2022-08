Estados Unidos entrega a Ucrania un sistema de armas para derribar drones llamado ‘VAMPIRE’

VAMPIRE system (L3 Harris)



Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment = VAMPIRE



Grd to Grd or Grd to Air Laser Guided Munition



Precision Strike Cap



Single Operator: Track, Laser Designate, Engage



2 person set up in <2 hrs



Link belowhttps://t.co/t6HDr3ROde pic.twitter.com/lbVX7Pq8HY