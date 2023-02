Soldados rusos que huyeron de la batalla admiten crímenes de guerra en Ucrania

"The colonel said 'I'm going to count to three and then shoot you in the head'



A former 🇷🇺 army officer Konstantin Yefremov tells about crimes he says he witnessed 🇷🇺 soldiers committing in 🇺🇦, incl. torture of Ukrainian POWs

by @BBCSteveR @BBCWillVernonhttps://t.co/rHgQkzfyF0