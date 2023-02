Amanda Serrano dispuesta a un “baño de sangre” contra Erika Cruz

Tomorrow is the Night to become

UNDISPUTED!



I am looking forward to a BLOOD BATH if need be..

“I will Hurt Erika & I’m willing to get Hurt in the process Myself”

She has expressed doing whatever it takes to Win, I’ll take her up on It!

I Will NOT BE DENIED 🙏🇵🇷🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ZEdPduqwW9