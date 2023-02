Otra ballena apareció muerta en playa de Nueva York: solicitan al presidente Biden investigación federal por 10 casos recientes en la región

Photographed is the whale that has washed ashore on Rockaway Beach, NY today, 2/17/23. This is the 10th whale to wash ashore in the NY-NJ region since 12/5/22, and follows only 4 days after the whale stranding in Manasquan, NJ. More to come.



Photo Credit: Jimmy Hoyler pic.twitter.com/sIgkxQ9TNZ