Otra ballena apareció muerta en playa del área biestatal: alerta ambiental por nueve casos recientes en Nueva York y Jersey

Another dead whale has washed up into the surf in Manasquan, New Jersey today on Feb. 13, 2023. It's the 6th dead whale along the Jersey Shore (plus another 3 in NY) since Dec. 5. following the construction of wind turbines off the coast



Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra asks… https://t.co/om2u9NRkgQ pic.twitter.com/spy4CTS5Xq